DPS: One dead in Dickens County rollover

DICKENS COUNTY, Texas — One man died in a rollover crash in Dickens County on Tuesday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Sarasoga Ramirez, 80, of Roaring Springs, TX has been identified as the deceased.

Ramirez was traveling north on State Highway 70 when he lost control of his vehicle, per DPS. There was heavy rain at the time, and his car went into a grass area, then a side skid and rolled over. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

DPS was called to the crash at 11:39 a.m. and Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.