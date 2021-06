GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person died in a crash in Gaines County Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Blake R. Hamilton, 18, of Denver City was going east on FM 2055 when his truck left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled, DPS said.

He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center, according to DPS.

The rollover happened four miles south of Denver City just after 7:30 p.m.