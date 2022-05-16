GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person died in a Saturday morning crash on U.S. Highway 180 in Gaines County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened 13 miles east of Seminole just after 10:37 a.m.

Kevin Erroll Deen, 61, of Rockwall, was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said. He was eastbound on 180 when he veered into the westbound lanes. He continued into a barrow ditch, went airborne and landed upright.

Deen was wearing his seatbelt at the time, DPS said. Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry.