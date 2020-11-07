DPS: One dead in Lubbock County crash Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Miguel Hernandez Carillo, 27, of Plains was pronounced dead after his vehicle struck a utility pole at U.S. 62/82 and Farm to Market road 1585 just after 3:00 a.m, per DPS.

DPS said Carillo disregarded a stop sign at U.S. 62 and then traveled east across the highway’s westbound lanes. It struck the front end on the embankment of the center median.

The vehicle then continued east across the eastbound lanes of U.S. 62 and entered a side skid on the service road. It then struck a utility pole before rolling and coming to rest on its side.

Carillo was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, per DPS.