DPS: One dead in North Lubbock crash Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died in a North Lubbock crash Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jamie Salazar Lopez, 48, of Lubbock was driving westbound on Farm-to-market road 2641 and disregarded a stop sign at Farm-to-market road 1264, according to DPS.

Lopez’s vehicle collided with another in the intersection, and he was transported to University Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, DPS said. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m.

Lopez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, per DPS’ crash report.

The driver of the other involved vehicle suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized. DPS said the passenger in that vehicle was transported to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries.