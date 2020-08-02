DPS: One killed in Lubbock County rollover Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. 84 Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash took place at 2:25 a.m. William Bryan Heaney, 31, died.

Heaney was driving on U.S. 84, just northwest of County Road 1400 when his vehicle went off the roadway into the center median. Heaney then overcorrected, causing his vehicle to enter a skid crossing the roadway, and his vehicle went into a field and rolled.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was one passenger in the car, and she was taken to University Medical Center with incapacitating injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.