DPS: Pedestrian struck, killed in Hockley County crash

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash two miles east of Opdyke West on State Highway 114, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, around 8:30 a.m., pedestrian Glenn Shirley, 33, was transferring personal items from a broken down vehicle into a second unknown vehicle when he stepped out into the roadway.

He was struck by a vehicle driven by Vicci Brownds, 68, according to DPS. The second vehicle then fled the scene.

According to DPS, the identity of the driver of the second vehicle was unknown at the time of the report.