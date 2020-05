LUBBOCK, Texas — An aircraft crash occurred near the Lubbock Executive Airpark on Saturday afternoon as a plane went off of the runway, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to Everythinglubbock.com.

The crash occurred at 12201 County Road 2500 around 2:15 p.m.

The plane was landing when the crash occurred, DPS confirmed. The pilot was the only person on board, and was not injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Everythinglubbock.com for more updates.