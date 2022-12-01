LUBBOCK, Texas — The road is reopened, where a semi-truck and pickup truck crashed Wednesday morning along US Highway 84 and FM 1294, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

According to DPS, the driver sustained minor injuries and was being treated at University Medical Center. Six people in the pickup truck were not injured.

A statement from DPS said the pickup was on the shoulder of US 84 southeast of FM 1294 and the semi-truck was heading west on US 84. The pickup driver “turned when unsafe” in the semi-truck’s path.

This caused the driver of the semi-truck to overcorrect to avoid hitting the pickup, but still side-swipe the pickup as a result.

Before landing in the center median on its passenger side, the semi-truck rolled approximately one and half times, according to DPS.

DPS said the crash was reported at 11:27 a.m. Lubbock Fire Rescue said it arrived at 11:38 a.m. to assist with a “hazmat response.”

The crash was still under investigation.