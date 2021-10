[image of Angel Fraga-Hernandez provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Texas Department of Public Safety provided information after a man was indicted for smuggling undocumented people, with six of them under the age of 18 in Lubbock County back in June.

According to DPS, Angel Fraga-Hernandez, 21, transported at least a dozen people.

However, DPS said the six counts of smuggling were only for the minors in the vehicle.

Fraga-Hernandez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday on a $100,000 bond.