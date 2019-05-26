DPS provides information on deadly crash Saturday night

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Foster Road and Highway 62 (Nexstar/Staff)

HOCKELY COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person died in a crash Saturday night at Foster Road and U.S. Highway 62. The location was between Wolfforth and Ropesville in Hockley County.

DPS said a pickup truck, driven by Monti Johnson, 26, of Lubbock, was going northeast on Highway 62. The pickup was pulling a U-haul trailer.

DPS said an SUV, driven by Roger Dale Grizzard, 72, Weatherford, was headed east on Foster Road. DPS said the SUV drove into the path of the pickup truck at the intersection of Foster Road and Highway 62.

Traffic on Foster Road has a stop sign, but traffic on Highway 62 does not.

Grizzard was pronounced dead at the scene. His passengers, Jeannie Grizzard, 67, of Weatherford, and Roger Tyler Grizzard, 38, were taken to University Medical Center with “incapacitating injuries,” according to DPS.

Johnson was not injured, according to DPS.