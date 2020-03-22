DPS provides name of victim in deadly pedestrian collision

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety on Sunday afternoon released the name of the victim in a deadly collision.

DPS said Kadi Lynn Touchon, 39, of Lubbock was killed. She was a pedestrian “on the westbound lanes of travel” near the intersection of US Highway 84 and FM 1585. DPS said the driver of a 2016 Honda Civic, Nathaniel Jordan Sanchez, 22, of Slaton, was not injured.

DPS said Touchon was walking in the westbound lanes when she was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The time of the collision was 6:40 a.m. Conditions were cloudy and dry. The speed limit for that section of roadway is 75 miles per hour. DPS did not mention charges or citations in a crash summary.