DPS provides update on fatal crash near Shallowater Saturday evening

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released an update on Sunday

concerning a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred near Shallowater early Saturday evening.

The crash was reported just after 7:00 p.m. at U.S Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 1294.

DPS said a Chevrolet Traverse SUV, driving westbound on FM 1294, failed to yield the right of way and crashed into Ford F-150 pickup truck that was southbound on U.S. 84

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Bryson Grant McCarty, 30, of Littlefield was pronounced deceased at the crash scene.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Lacharotte Carlson, 77, of Anton was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with unknown injuries.