DPS releases details, weather-related deadly crash kills Plainview man

KRESS, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday released details of deadly crash in Swisher County that happened on Monday morning.

DPS said Tommy Day, 68, of Plainview was killed in the crash. Eric Ramirez, 30 of Tulia was taken to Plainview Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

DPS said Ramirez was driving a Chevy Silverado eastbound on FM 928 northwest of Kress. Day was driving was a Dodge Caravan westbound.

“[Ramirez] lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and crossed over the center stripe into westbound traffic,” DPS said. The two vehicles hit head on.

Day was not wearing a seat belt, DPS said.