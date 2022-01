PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the identity of the pedestrian struck and killed Monday morning on Interstate 27 near Plainview.

DPS said 56-year-old Frank Castro of Plainview was declared dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 5:00 a.m.

According to DPS, a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old man from Carlsbad, New Mexico, was southbound on I-27. Castro was on the west side of the road and began to walk east across I-27.