DPS releases name of suspect shot and killed in overnight domestic violence call

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released information including the name of a man shot and killed Thursday night in Lubbock County.

DPS said at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in the 5500 block of CR 1260.

A suspect was located near the 8700 block of CR 7000, DPS said.

“The suspect was identified as Michael Anthony Pena, 31,” DPS said.

“Shots were fired and the suspect was struck and transported to University Medical Hospital (UMC) by EMS. Pena later died at UMC as a result of his injuries.”

LCSO said the officer in the case has been put on leave, which is standard procedure. The case was turned over to the Texas Rangers for investigation.