DPS releases names, details on fatal crash near Slaton

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released updated details Thursday evening on a deadly crash that happened just after 1:00 p.m. along Highway 84 near County Road 7500. That location is near the City of Slaton.

DPS said a pickup truck with a trailer was driven by Thomas Henry Erskine Jr, 18, of Templeton, California. The pickup truck was going southeast on Highway 84. DPS said a Tahoe driven by Berta Arispe, 59, of Colorado City was going northwest on the highway.

DPS said the pickup truck came upon a construction vehicle that directing traffic over to the right lane for a construction company. DPS said the pickup truck, “took evasive action steering hard to the left to avoid other vehicles.”

The pickup went through the median and into the path of the SUV, DPS said. DPS said the front-right passenger in the SUV, Eliova Franco Arispe, 89, of Colorado City, died in an ambulance while en-route to a Lubbock hospital.

DPS said another passenger, Madison Halie Karner, 22, of Sweetwater was injured and taken to University Medical Center. DPS said passenger Juan Soliz Garcia, 59, of Fort Worth was ejected during the crash. DPS said he was also taken to UMC.

Erskine was not seriously hurt, DPS said.