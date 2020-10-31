DPS releases names of victims killed in Tech Cafe crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of the two people who were killed after a pickup truck crashed into Tech Cafe Saturday morning.

The victims were Danny Watson, 68, of Lubbock and Tim Wood, 69, of Lubbock.

Four other people were also transported to the hospital with injuries. One victim was described as having incapacitating injuries and another was said to have serious injuries.

DPS said the driver of the pickup truck was a 72-year-old man. DPS described the situation as accidental. There was no indication of an intentional act, DPS said.