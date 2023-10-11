LUBBOCK, Texas — October marks the first ever Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month in Texas as established by Governor Greg Abbott earlier this year. In order to help the state continue its fight against the drug, the Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding Texans about the dangers of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl continues to be one of the biggest threats facing Texans of all ages as it flows across our southern border and into cities and towns across this country,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

During the month of October, DPS said it will launch a series of social media videos geared at educating Texans about the dangers of fentanyl and directing them to available resources through the One Pill Kills campaign.

DPS said it will continue with other awareness efforts, including public service announcements which air in the waiting areas of more than 180 driver license offices across the state.

If you would to view resources from the One Pill Kills campaign, click here.