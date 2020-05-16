DPS reminds Texans to properly secure children during Child Safety Seat Technician Month

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is taking this opportunity during Child Safety Seat Technician Month to remind all motorists about the importance of properly securing a child in a safety seat.

Texas law requires children under the age of 8 to be secured by a child safety seat system unless the child is taller than 4’9″. The law also requires the other occupants to wear a safety belt, regardless of their position in the vehicle.

Last year, approximately 41,000 crashes in Texas involved a child under 8 years old. Of those crashes, 118 children suffered serious injuries, and 29 were fatally injured.

A properly installed child safety seat can prevent serious injuries or death. The job of a trained and certified child safety seat technician is to inspect child safety seats and assist parents/caregivers with the proper installation of these life-saving devices.

A parent or operator of a vehicle who is unsure of how to properly install a child safety seat or secure their child in the vehicle is urged to contact a certified child safety seat technician before traveling with a child. DPS offers this service at no charge to the public.

DPS reminds drivers—before transporting a child—to review their auto manufacturer’s instructions regarding the installation of a child safety seat (found in the owner’s manual) and the manual for the child safety seat. Both of these documents provide valuable and life-saving information.

(News release from the Texas Department of Public Safety in Austin)