Crash near Idalou, intersection of Highway 62/82 and Frontage Rd (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A fatal crash involving two vehicles occurred in Idalou on Highway 62/82 on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 5:30 p.m., an EverythingLubbock.com journalist on scene saw two vehicles that appeared to have been in a head-on collision and were severely damaged.

A DPS investigation was ongoing. Updates will be made as information becomes available.