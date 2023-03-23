Crash near Idalou, intersection of Highway 62/82 and Frontage Rd (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

CORRECTION: We inquired about a crash Wednesday near Idalou. Due to a miscommunication, DPS provided information about a completely different crash. This story has been updated to remove the incorrect information about the Idalou crash.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash involving two vehicles occurred in Idalou on Highway 62/82 on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 5:30 p.m., an EverythingLubbock.com journalist on scene saw two vehicles that appeared to have been in a head-on collision and were severely damaged.

A DPS investigation was ongoing. Updates will be made as information becomes available.