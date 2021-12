TERRY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said two people were seriously injured in a crash at Highway 62/82 and County Road 270, east of Brownfield.

DPS did not give an exact time for when the crash occurred but said it involved a Jeep and a tractor pulling a module builder.

Both drivers were transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to DPS.

