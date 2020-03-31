DPS responds to crash, finds dead deer and abandoned vehicle

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash west of Abernathy after reports of a dead deer.

The crash occurred about 10:35 a.m. in the 4000 block of FM 597, west of Abernathy, when LCSO arrived on scene, according to DPS.

However, when officials arrived on scene, they reported the vehicle as abandoned but off the roadway, according to DPS.

DPS will give the owner of the vehicle a chance to pick the vehicle up.

DPS said the deer was dead and still on the scene.

The case remained under investigation Tuesday.