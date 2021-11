LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– One child is dead after a rollover in South Lubbock County Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., DPS responded to the crash on Woodrow Road and County Road 1810. According to DPS, the vehicle, occupied by a woman and two children, overcorrected before it rolled

DPS said the woman and other child were taken to the hospital.

The name of the child was not yet released by DPS. This is a developing story.