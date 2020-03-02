DPS responds to crash on Highway 87 Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety, Lubbock EMS and Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one vehicle rollover with injuries around 9:30 Sunday night.

The crash occurred at Highway 87 and Woodrow Road. As of 9:50 Sunday night, southbound lanes of Highway 87 were shut down, according to the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office.

LSO tells everythinglubbock.com that the wreck may involve a fatality.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned to everythinglubbock.com for more details.