LOCKNEY, Texas — One person died following a two-vehicle crash in Lockney Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 70 and Farm-to-Market Road 378.

DPS told EverythingLubbock.com a pickup truck traveling south on FM 378 collided with a semi-truck that was traveling east on US 70.



The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased on scene.

Traffic was diverted around the crash.

This article will be updated as additional information is provided by DPS .