DPS responds to major crash on Highway 87

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken to University Medical Center with arm lacerations after a crash on Highway 87, near County Road 7150 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Per DPS, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on 91st Street when the driver had what is believed to be a medical emergency. The car traveled across the west side service road, then traveled across both south and north bound lanes of US87, where it hit another car.

The driver of the first car suffered arm lacerations and complained of back pain, DPS said. He was taken to UMC. The driver and passengers in the other car refused medical treatment.