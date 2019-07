BIG SPRING, Texas — On Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 20 about five miles east of Big Spring around 2:00 a.m.

According to a DPS statement, Muriel Anderson, 19, died in the crash. She was the only person in the car, and she was not wearing a seat belt.

The car was traveling east on IH-20 when it left the road and rolled, according to DPS. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.