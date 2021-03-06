DPS: Ropesville woman killed in Hockley County crash Saturday morning

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — A Ropesville woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Hockley County Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 9:00 a.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 3261 and Elk Road.

DPS said a Nissan pickup truck was traveling northbound on FM 3261 near Elk Road when the vehicle suffered a blowout.

The blowout caused the driver to lose control of the truck and sent the vehicle into a side skid. The truck then rolled several times before coming to rest in a nearby field.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

DPS identified the driver as Chanda Jillann Skaggs, 49, of Ropesville.

