DPS says 1 seriously injured after crash with Muleshoe ISD school bus

BAILEY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday one person was seriously injured in a crash with a Muleshoe ISD school bus just before 1:00 p.m.

According to DPS, an SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 84 when it entered the center median, struck a metal “Do Not Enter” sign and crossed a metal culvert in the center median west of County Road 103.

A Muleshoe ISD school bus was traveling westbound and was struck by the SUV when it skid through the westbound lanes.

The passenger of the SUV, Jaynee Bibbs, was transported on Aerocare to University Medical Center in Lubbock for serious injuries.

There were four students on the school bus, and all four were transported to Muleshoe Area Hospital for possible minor injuries after the crash.