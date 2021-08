HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — A Lamesa man was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

William H. Brandon, 66, was driving north on FM 846, 17 miles north of Big Spring. According to DPS, he approached a curve in the road at an unsafe speed and lost control before rolling.

Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt, DPS said.