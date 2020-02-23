DPS says man arrested who swallowed meth after police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was in custody after a police chase ended in Lubbock Saturday afternoon, the Department of Public Safety told everythinglubbock.com. DPS said the man tried to swallow methamphetamine in an attempt to hide it from a trooper.

A DPS trooper tried to stop a 2018 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation near the intersection of 98th Street and Avenue P just before 4:30 p.m., according to DPS.

DPS said the suspect, named Manuel Cerros Mendoza, evaded arrest and eventually lost control of the vehicle near 92nd Street and Avenue P. He then tried to run away, and was detained by the trooper.

DPS said Mendoza swallowed methamphetamine in an attempt to conceal it from the trooper, and was transported to University Medical Center. More meth was later found in the vehicle, DPS said.