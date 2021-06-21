DPS says one dead after Saturday night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person was dead after a crash on University Avenue and Woodrow Road Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 9:00 p.m., according to DPS.

A vehicle driven by Shane Tyler McClanahan, 32, was southbound on University Avenue. According to DPS, he approached the Woodrow Road intersection at an unsafe speed and lost control, colliding with a tree.

McClanahan was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. According to DPS, he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.