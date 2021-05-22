DPS says one killed after two vehicle crash

SHALLOWATER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person was killed in a rollover crash Saturday night on U.S. 84 near FM 1294. The crash happened after 7:00 p.m.

According to DPS, the crash involved two vehicles. An SUV driving westbound on FM 1294 failed to yield the right of way and crashed into a pickup truck driving southbound on U.S. 84.

The driver of the pickup truck died as a result of the injuries sustained and the driver of the SUV was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries, according to DPS.