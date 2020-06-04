DPS says post-it notes left on cars in Lubbock are likely not sex trafficking ploys

LUBBOCK, Texas — A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Wednesday that social media posts claiming post-it notes left on various cars throughout Lubbock were from a hail damage repair company, not sex trafficking ploys.

The spokesperson said DPS, the Lubbock Police Department and the Criminal Investigations Division all looked into the matter and found that the numbers were, in fact, from a legitimate hail damage repair company.

EverythingLubbock.com found at least three Facebook posts claiming the notes were sex trafficking ploys, and one had been shared over 3,000 times.