LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said another person has died following a serious crash on Highway 84 on Christmas evening. Jerry Lee Haley, 87, and Roma Haley, 85, were identified as those deceased.

The crash occurred in the west bound lanes of Highway 84 on top of the North Frankford overpass at 6:40 p.m. Monday.

At the time, DPS said Roma was pronounced dead on scene and multiple others hospitalized.