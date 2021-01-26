DPS says two seriously injured after Monday night crash

SHALLOWATER, Texas — Two people were seriously injured after a crash on Highway 84 near Shallowater just before 10:00 p.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at 9:51 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 84 and FM 2641, when a Chevy passenger car traveling eastbound on FM 2641 failed to yield the right of way to a Pontiac vehicle traveling on Highway 84.

The two occupants of the Pontiac were transported by Emergency Medical Services with minor injuries, while the two occupants of the Chevy passenger car were transported with serious injuries, according to DPS.

As of Tuesday afternoon, DPS had not released the names of anyone involved.