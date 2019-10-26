DPS seeking dangerous homicide suspect with ties to Lubbock

PECOS, Texas (News Release) – The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Texas Rangers are searching for Arthur Ortiz Gallegos who is wanted for a murder that occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Reeves Co., Texas. Gallegos was last seen on foot in the 800 block of South Mesquite in Pecos, Texas. He has ties to the Midland, Odessa and Lubbock areas, and may be attempting to flee to Mexico. Gallegos should be considered armed and dangerous.

Gallegos is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has many tattoos on his arms and neck, specifically the name “Rosa” under the rose on his neck, the letters “EME” on top of his left hand and tattoos covering his entire scalp. Gallegos is believed to be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, and he has no known vehicles.

If you have information regarding Gallegos’ whereabouts, contact the Pecos Police Department at (432) 445-4911, or call Pecos Crime Stoppers at (432) 445-9898 to leave an anonymous tip.

Do not attempt to apprehend Gallegos; again, he is considered armed and dangerous.

(This is a news release from DPS)