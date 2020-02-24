DPS seizes $10,000 from man at traffic stop, claims that the money is subject to forfeiture

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — A Department of Public Safety trooper seized more than $10,000 from a man after a traffic stop on January 29, and DPS claims that the money is subject to forfeiture.

The trooper pulled over Spencer Patrick Townsend Owens for speeding, and smelled marijuana upon greeting Owens, DPS said.

DPS said the trooper searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun, a marijuana cigarette and $10,931, $10,000 of which was stuffed into a sock.

The trooper questioned Owens, who said he owns a CBD manufacturing business, but his story had multiple inconsistencies, according to DPS. A search of Owens’ phone revealed multiple pictures of marijuana products, and Owens admitted to the distribution of these products to acquaintances, DPS said.

Owens said he withdrew the $10,000 from a Chase bank account to make a car payment, and stored it in a sock because he does “weird things,” authorities said.

DPS concluded that the money is proceeds of or was used to facilitate narcotics trafficking and is subject to forfeiture. DPS asked a judge for permission to permanently keep the money. Owens has not yet filed his side of the story in court records.