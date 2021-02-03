DPS seizes 131 pounds of THC products, 2 pounds mushrooms in Amarillo-area traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas — On Tuesday, the Department of Public Safety seized 131 pounds of THC product and two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms.

In a press release, DPS said a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldman County on Tuesday around 11:15 a.m.

The press release said a DPS canine was alerted of the vehicle during the traffic stop leading to the discovery of the mushrooms and THC products, which were wrapped in multiple plastic wrap packages and put inside of a cardboard box.

The press release said the driver – Moises Campuzano, 23, of Fort Worth, Texas – was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Campuzano was transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.