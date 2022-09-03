GARZA COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded the scene of a semi-truck rollover crash in far southeastern Garza County early Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. along U.S. Highway 84 near the Garza-Scurry County line.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the semi-truck crossed the median and rolled over, blocking the northbound lanes of the highway.

The driver was not injured in the crash and refused treatment.

DPS said the driver reported an issue with the left side of the trailer prior to the crash.

The semi-truck was hauling household items and mulch.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Northbound traffic was blocked for a time while crews worked to clear the scene.



The Texas Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control, DPS said.