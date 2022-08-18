LUBBOCK, Texas— Idalou Middle School had a special guest help greet students on their first day of school.

Sergeant Jerry Johnson volunteered to stand outside of the middle school to help keep students stay safe on the first day of the 2022-23 school year.

The Department of Public Safety took to social media to commend Sgt. Johnson for his kind gesture.

“Thank you, Sgt. J. Johnson, for making sure the Idalou Wildcats got off to a safe and awesome start on the first day of school,” DPS said in a social media post.