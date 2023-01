LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a two-vehicle crash on East Highway 62/82 and North FM 400 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, a box truck collided with a passenger vehicle in the intersection. DPS said the driver from the car was seriously injured and was taken to University Medical Center along with a passenger.

The driver of the box truck was not hurt, according to DPS.