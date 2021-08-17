DPS talks about the 6 types of alerts you can get on your phone

LUBBOCK Texas- The Texas Department of Public Safety issued out six different types of alerts to help find missing persons and people of interest.

Sergeant Johnny Bures with the Lubbock branch of DPS said the alerts let the public know of potential threats.

“We know these alerts can be loud but we want them to get your attention because you know a lot of times, especially when it’s an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert, any of the alerts we talk about someone is in danger and it’s not only a danger to them but a potential threat to the public,” said Bures.

Six types of alerts are as follows according to DPS:

Blue Alert- When a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured or killed by an offender and the offender is on the loose and a threat to others.

Amber Alert – When a child under the age of 17 has been abducted and/or is in threat of danger.

Silver Alert- When a senior citizen is missing and/or is in threat of danger.

Clear Alert- When a person 18 to 64 is missing and/or is in threat of danger.

Endangered missing persons Alert – When a person who has an intellectual disability or pervasive developmental disorder is missing and/or is in threat of danger.

Camo Alert- When a current or past service member is missing and/or is in threat of danger.

Bures said it’s important to be cautious and watchful in any situation and said he encourages people to report suspicious activity through the iWatch Texas Community Reporting System which can be downloaded as an app.

“Involving [any] alert, I would always call 9-11 it’ll go to your local jurisdiction and then they can reroute that to the local DPS office,” said Bures.