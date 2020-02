CASTRO COUNTY, Texas – A teenager was killed in an ATV crash on Sunday in Castro County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. on County Road 527 about three miles east of Nazareth.

DPS said the teenager was driving at an unsafe speed on the dirt road and lost control of the ATV.

The ATV ran into a ditch and the driver was ejected.

The teenager died at the scene of the crash.

DPS only identified the victim as a 14-year-old male.