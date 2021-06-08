DPS: Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas DPS:



Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Tieon Lashad Legan is back in custody after investigators received a Crime Stoppers tip about his whereabouts. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents and Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies used the information to locate and arrest Legan at an apartment complex in Fort Worth on June 1. A reward of $7,500 will be paid to the tipster.

Legan, 25, is affiliated with the Bloods gang and was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and a parole violation. He had been wanted since May 2020, when he absconded from his last known address in Fort Worth. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list in March 2021. In 2015, Legan was sentenced to seven years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison after he was convicted in Tarrant County on three counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far this year, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and other agencies have arrested six Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including three gang members and two sex offenders. In addition, $15,000 in rewards have been paid for tips that have yielded arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

