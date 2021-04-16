DPS to close portion of Highway 84 (Clovis Road) for crash investigation Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said U.S. Highway 84 (Clovis Road) would be shut down to eastbound traffic at County Road 1600 Friday morning starting at 9:30 a.m.

The location is near the intersection of Upland Avenue.

The shutdown will last about an hour, DPS said. Westbound traffic will not be impacted. Officers will do a crash reconstruction after

On Tuesday, officers responded to a crash in which a pedestrian was killed. A driver swerved in an attempt to miss the pedestrian. The vehicle rolled and the driver suffered head and neck injuries, DPS said.