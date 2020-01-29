DPS to conduct traffic crash reconstruction near Hale Center on Jan. 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas DPS in Lubbock:



Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety will be scaling a crash scene in Hale County.

We will be closing both north and south bound lanes of IH 27 between mile marker 36 and 37 south of Hale Center on Thursday, January 30th at 11 am for the crash reconstruction.

If you are traveling in the area during this time, you may be rerouted so that troopers can safely measure the scene.

