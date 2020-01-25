DPS traffic stop Friday leads to drug seizure in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas DPS:

On January 24, 2020 at approximately 1227 hours, a Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was on patrol on US 84 between Lubbock and Shallowater. The Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul vehicle traveling east bound on US 84 near mile marker 310 for traffic violations. The vehicle was occupied by two males traveling from Los Angeles to Austin. Both of the males were from Mission and McAllen area. The Trooper observed signs of criminal activity, and he asked for consent to search. The Trooper was denied consent to search, and a K9 Trooper responded to the scene.

After a positive alert, the vehicle was searched and a false compartment was located inside a couch. The vehicle was escorted to the DPS Lubbock office to complete the search of the vehicle. There was approximately 57.5 pounds of THC products and approximately 90.1 pounds of marijuana concealed in the back and bottom compartment of the couch.

Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division arrived at the office to assist with locating the narcotics and with interviewing the driver and passenger.

